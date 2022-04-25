61 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 25, 2022
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searches for Runaway Juvenile Allison Garrett

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Allison Garrett, 17, was last seen on Sunday, April 24th, 2022, at approximately 7:30pm.

Her last known location was near 1650 River Road, Montgomery County, TN.

Allison is 5’ 3” and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen by her parents wearing, black shorts and a grey baggy t-shirt.

Allison could be traveling with her boyfriend 17-year-old white male with blue eyes and short light brown hair. Investigators believe she is in the Clarksville, Tennessee area.
 
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call MCSO Investigator Shelby Largent at 931.648.0611 ext. 13418; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.
 
You can also call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tips-line at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

