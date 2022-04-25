Traditions First Bank opens Clarksville Location

Clarksville, TN – With locations in Erin, Dickson, and Dover, Traditions First Bank is expanding its footprint to the Clarksville area. This new location opened its loan production office on March 1st in a newly renovated suite in Downtown Clarksville.

According to Kyle Luther, Market President, “Expanding into the Clarksville – Montgomery County market has been a goal for some time, as it is a natural complement to our existing communities.”

He added, “Traditions First Bank, now located in the heart of Downtown Clarksville, is excited to play a role in assisting with the rapidly growing Montgomery County community and specifically the revitalization of Downtown Clarksville.”

Traditions First Bank is a locally owned community bank that provides consumer and business opportunities. It was founded to focus on relationships and helping customers grow to reach their business and personal goals.



The new location offers a seasoned, experienced staff invested in the community, and many are Clarksville natives.



Tommy Mitchell, President/CEO, says, “We are excited about entering the dynamic Montgomery County Market. We are equally excited about the experience and talent of the staff led by Kyle Luther, Montgomery County Market President. He, along with Melissa Baxter, Jim Jobe, Kim Smith, and Donna Newcomb, has had many years of combined experience in the area and brings deep relational ties within the business community.”

The address for the new Clarksville location is 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 100, Clarksville, TN 37040.



For more information about Traditions First Bank, visit their website or follow them on social media. https://www.traditionsfirst.com/