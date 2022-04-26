APSU Softball hosts Murray State, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will play host to Murray State on Wednesday for a 2:00pm game at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, for the second of their two mid-week Ohio Valley Conference doubleheaders.

The APSU Govs (24-20, 11-9 OVC), enter the action coming off a three-game road sweep of Eastern Illinois, while the Racers (32-12-1, 16-4 OVC) took two-of-three at home from Southeast Missouri.

The Govs and Racers already squared off once this season back on March 29th in Murray, Kentucky, with Austin Peay State University coming up short in two pitcher’s duels, by 2-1 and 2-0 finals.



Heading into today’s OVC midweek twin bill, the APSU Govs are led at the plate by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters the matchup with a league-leading .445 batting average, including 13 doubles, two triples, and 12 home runs to go with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI.



Two other Govs also enter the weekend batting over .300 this season, led by shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.325, 5 HR, 32 RBI) and followed by designated player Kylie Campbell (.325, 3 HR, 20 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the APSU Govs pitching corps with a 11-7 record, including a 2.72 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 128.2 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 8-5, with a 3.86 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched and Samantha Miener at 5-8, with a 4.13 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 61 innings.



The Racers are led at the plate by the duo of Logan Braundmeier (.399, 8 HR, 35 RBI) and Gracie Osbron (.391, 8 HR, 36 RBI), while in the circle, Hannah James (16-4, 1.19 ERA, 187 K’s) leads the Murray State pitching staff.

Inside the Lines

Lexi Osowski needs to score one run to move alone into third-place all-time for career runs scored, with 113.

Bailey Shorter needs one hit to move into a tie with Leigh Pettyjohn (1987-90) for eighth all-time in career hits, with 180.

Osowski needs one double to tie Danielle Liermann (2016-19) and Kacey Acree (2016-19) for the program record for career doubles, with 45.

Brooke Pfefferle needs four RBI to reach 100 for her career.

Osowski needs two extra-base hits to tie Liermann for most extra-base hits in a single season, with 29.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team will make their final road trip of the regular season this weekend, as they travel to Martin, Tennessee, to face the UT Martin Skyhawks for a three-game OVC series at Bettye Giles Field.

For news and updates on everything APSU softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.