Austin Peay State University Baseball beats North Alabama, 5-3

Clarksville, TN – Interim head coach Trevor Fitts won in his debut as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team forged a come-from-behind 5-3 nonconference victory against North Alabama, Tuesday night, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Elevated to interim head coach just over 24 hours before Tuesday’s first pitch, Fitts saw the Govs pitching staff piece together a solid outing from start to finish, limiting North Alabama (9-29) to three runs while scattering 11 hits.

Starter Jacob Weaver allowed two runs in the first inning, but did not allow a run over the next three frames. Catcher Jack Alexander helped him out in the second, catching two runners attempting to steal bases to end the inning. A lead off hit in the third was left on the bases and a leadoff single in the fourth was wiped out as part of a batter’s interference double play, wrapping up Weaver’s stay on the mound.



Reliever Austin Carder, making his second appearance of the season, supplied two innings of relief, allowing only one unearned run. The APSU Govs then sent catcher-turned-pitcher Tyler Cotto (1-0) to the mound for his debut. He struck out the first two batters he faced and retired the side in order to keep the score 3-1 after seven innings and would eventually claiming his first victory.



Austin Peay’s (16-25) offense put runners on base in five of the first six innings only to score one run after an error extended an inning. But that changed in the seventh when, with two out, the Governors strung together four hits to score three runs.



First baseman Ty DeLancey started the rally with a double that bounced over the wall in right and would score on Alexander’s single. Designated hitter John McDonald would hit a double into the right-center gap and Alexander scored from first base to tie the game. Right fielder Harrison Brown then hit the first pitch he saw down the right-field line to drive in McDonald for a 4-3 lead.



Austin Peay State University reliever Peyton Jula took over in the eighth and allowed a walk and single to start his outing. Alexander helped out his battery-mate on an attempted sacrifice bunt, catching the popped-up bunt and throwing to second to record the double play.



Jula closed the eighth with a strikeout then struck out the first two batters he faced in the ninth before issuing a walk. He recovered by inducing a fly out to end the game for his second save.



Left fielder TJ Foreman went 3-for-4 with a RBI to lead the APSU Govs 13-hit outing. DeLancey, McDonald, and Harrison Brown had two hits each.

North Alabama posted 11 hits on the night with third baseman Jonathan Lane going 3-for-4 to lead the way. Second baseman Drew Hudson was 1-for-4 with two RBI that supplied the game’s first runs.Lions reliever Will Morris (2-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in the seventh inning.