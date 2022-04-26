Nashville Sounds fall to St. Paul Saints, 4-1

Saint Paul, MN – The Nashville Sounds’ first trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes did not go to plan, taking a 4-1 defeat to the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night at CHS Field.

With a scoreless game after two innings, Brice Turang broke the deadlock with his first knock of the night. His double to the left-center gap brought home Weston Wilson to put Nashville up a run in the top of the third. Unfortunately for Nashville, the Saints would tie the contest in the bottom half. St. Paul added a run in the fourth inning to make it 2-1. A couple more runs in the eighth for the home side made it 4-1.

David Dahl totaled three hits for the Sounds to lead the team. Tonight’s game was his third three-hit contest of the season. Brice Turang also boasted a multi-hit evening, going 2-for-4. The No. 5 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system (according to MLB.com) is how batting .313 on the season.



A couple of bullpen arms kept the Sounds in the game through seven innings. Connor Sadzeck struck out a couple of Saints, and Hobie Harris worked around a walk to pitch another scoreless inning for the right-hander.



Jason Alexander’s streak of three wins to start the season came to an end. He allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned) over five innings in the start. Alexander allowed three walks, while striking out a pair.



The Sounds will not have time to dwell on tonight’s result. They are back in action tomorrow for a matinee game for game two against the Saints. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. from CHS Field. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-1, 2.35) gets the ball for the Sounds. Left-hander Devin Smeltzer (1-1, 1.29) starts for the Saints.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds played nine more innings of errorless baseball. They have not committed an error since April 14th at Gwinnett, a streak of 95 1/3 innings.

Brice Turang had two hits today (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and extended his hitting streak to six-straight games. He’s hitting .500 (13-for-24) with 3 runs, 4 doubles, 7 RBI, and 2 walks during the streak.

David Dahl is also hitting .500 (8-for-16) in his last four games, contributing three runs, a double, a RBI, and a walk in that span.

Hobie Harris has not allowed a run through his first seven outings (7.0 IP). He has eight strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .190 to start the season.

Nashville is tied for first in the International League West Division with Columbus at 13-6.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.