APSU headed to NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

Clarksville, TN – After winnings its first-ever Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will make its first appearance in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship when it travels to the Franklin Regional, on May 9th-11th, hosted by Vanderbilt at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Governors erased an eight-shot deficit on the back nine in the final round of the OVC Tournament at the Fighting Joe course in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, chasing down Belmont and Morehead State to earn the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament bid.

After the OVC Tournament, Austin Peay State University head coach Jessica Combs was named the OVC Coach of the Year, and Erica Scutt was named the OVC Freshman of the year. Scutt, who finished third, and Taylor Dedmen, who finished fifth, also earned OVC All-Tournament honors. Scutt, Dedmen, and Shelby Darnell also earned All-OVC honors with Scutt and fellow freshman Kaley Campbell picking up OVC All-Newcomer honors as well.



Wake Forest is the No. 1 seed in the Franklin regional with Alabama, Texas A&M, Duke, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, BYU, Kent State, UTSA, Augusta, and Boston University making up the rest of the 12-team field.



The top four teams from each regional will advance to the National Championships, May 20-25, at the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The top two individuals that are not on a team that advances to Grayhawk Golf Club will also qualify for the National Championships.



For more information about the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, visit the NCAA golf homepage.

For news and updates on everything APSU women’s golf, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.