APSU Men’s Golf comes in Sixth at OVC Championships

Cape Girardeau, MO – The 2022 campaign came to an end for the Austin Peay men’s golf team Tuesday, shooting a 48-over 912 to finish sixth at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships.

Battling cold and windy conditions the Govs shot a 20-over 308 during the final round of action. Austin Peay State University climbed the leaderboard early in the round, making up eight shots to earn a tie for fourth after the first six holes of play.

However, the back nine proved to be costly for the Govs en route to the sixth-place finish. It was the highest finish for Austin Peay State University since finishing fourth at the 2019 OVC Championships.



Senior Adam Van Raden led APSU overall, shooting an 8-over 224 to finish tied for 10th. It’s the highest finish by a Gov since Chase Korte finished tied for fifth in 2019. It’s the seventh time since 2014 that Austin Peay has had an individual place in the top ten.



Early in the final round, Van Raden held a share of the lead before a double and triple bogey stifled Van Raden’s ascend towards the top. During the final round, Van Raden shot an 8-over 80 with three birdies and nine pars. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native was consistent during the 54-holes of stroke play, ranking second in the field at 2-over on par fours.

Behind Van Raden was freshman Reece Britt who moved up six spots during the final round to place tied for 17th at 13-over 229. During the final round, Britt shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine but battled back and shot a 1-under 35 in the final nine holes to shoot a 2-over 74 on the day. During the tournament, Britt was dominant on par fives, shooting four-under which ranked seventh-best in the field.



Senior Micah Knisley finished behind Britt in a tie for 20th with a score of 14-over 230. Following his even-par 72 in the second round, Knisley shot 4-over 76 during the final round, tallying just one birdie. Fellow senior Chase Korte registered four birdies during the final round to finish tied for 28th at 18-over 234. Korte finished his round Tuesday with birdies on two of the final four holes.



Rounding out play for the Govs was freshman Payne Elkins who shot 20-over 236 to finish tied for 31st. Elkins shot a 9-over 81 in the final round and notched 10 pars to go along with one birdie. For the tournament, Elkins ranked eighth in the field with a total of 33 pars.



As a team, the APSU Govs ranked second with 37 birdies and ranked fifth in the OVC with 146 pars. The Govs also ranked fifth in the conference in par fives, shooting 5-under during the three-day tournament. Tuesday’s result ends the 2022 campaign for Austin Peay State University that saw the Govs capture three top-five tournament finishes. APSU will now set its sights on the 2022-23 campaign that will see the Govs compete in their first season in the ASUN Conference.

Stroke Play Final Results

Tennessee Tech (+29) UT Martin (+34) Morehead State (+34) SIU Edwardsville (+36) Belmont (+37) Austin Peay (+48) Murray State (+58) Eastern Illinois (+74) Tennessee State (+118)

