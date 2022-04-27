Austin Peay State University Baseball loses to Bellarmine Knights, 16-8

Louisville, KY – Catcher Tyler Cotto had two hits and two RBI but a trio of big innings proved Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s undoing in a 16-8 loss to Bellarmine, Wednesday, at Knights Field.

Austin Peay (16-26) scored in each of the first four innings. Errors in the first and second innings aided the Govs in scoring a run in each frame. Left fielder TJ Foreman led off the third with a walk and the Govs would load the bases with back-to-back two-out walks, but settled for a single run on a wild pitch.

APSU would tie the game, 5-5, with two runs in the fourth. Shortstop John Bolton started the frame with a single and center fielder Skyler Luna followed with a double. Back-to-back sacrifice flies by second baseman Gino Avros and Foreman brought both Bolton and Luna home to level the score.



Bellarmine (9-31) broke the tie with the next 10 runs to break the game. Left fielder Matt Higgins’ 16th home run of the season was a solo shot that broke the tie in the fourth. In the decisive fifth frame, the Knights base running aided in scoring the next three runs in the frame courtesy a trio of stolen bases. Right fielder Jacob Mulcahy’s solo home run capped the inning’s scoring with the Knights leading 11-5.



Reliever Kyle Nunn (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing the solo home run in the fourth. He tossed two innings allowing one run on three hits as the second of six Governors pitchers in the game.



Cotto, who had a two-run single in the ninth, was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Luna was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored. The Governors finished with 11 hits on the day.



Bellarmine’s Ryan Johnson (1-2) was credited with the win as the fifth of nine Bellarmine pitchers. At the plate, Higgins was 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. Catcher Ashton Smith was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues its road trip with a three-game nonconference series at Toledo, Friday-Sunday. The Govs and Rockets start the series with a Friday 2:00pm contest followed Saturday and Sunday with noon starts.