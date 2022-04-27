Nashville Sounds come up short in extra innings to St. Paul Saints, 3-2

Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota Twins top prospect Royce Lewis provided the game-winning walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the St. Paul Saints to a 3-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field.

With nobody out and runners at the corners in the 10th, Lewis hit a smash off pitcher Trevor Kelley’s foot. The ball ricocheted into the outfield to give the Saints a walk-off win.

The Sounds had a golden opportunity in the top of the 10th but didn’t score. With the bases loaded, nobody out, and the game even at 2-2, Jon Singleton struck out and Mario Feliciano bounced into a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning. The Sounds went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Nashville starter Josh Lindblom turned in his best outing of the season. Making his fourth start, Lindblom worked six innings and limited the Saints to just one run on two hits. He walked a pair of batters and struck out eight for the second time in as many starts.



After falling behind 2-1 after four innings, Brian Navarreto’s run-scoring single in the fifth evened the game at 1-1, and Pablo Reyes drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead.



With Miguel Sanchez on the mound in the bottom of the seventh, Elliot Soto came to the plate with two outs and Jake Cave at first base. Soto lined a pitch from Sanchez off the base of the wall in right field. Nashville’s relay throw to the plate was on line to Navarreto who lost the ball momentarily when applying the tag to Cave. Navarreto recovered and again tagged Cave who appeared to miss touching home plate. Cave was ruled safe, and it evened the game at 2-2.



Neither team scored again until the walk-off winner by Lewis.



Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at CHS Field. Left-hander Ethan Small (2-0, 0.49) starts for Nashville against right-hander Ronny Henriquez (0-0, 0.00) for St. Paul. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:37pm.

Post-Game Notes

A dropped fly ball by Pablo Reyes (E-7) brought Nashville’s errorless streak to an end after 101 innings. The last error they had committed was on April 14 at Gwinnett.

Josh Lindblom turned in his first quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). His six innings were a season-high and his eight strikeouts matched a season-high.

Weston Wilson (2-for-3, 2B, BB) recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

David Dahl drew a walk in the fifth inning and has reached base safely in 10 straight games.

Brice Turang singled in the 10th inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He’s hitting .452 (14-for-31) with 3 runs, 4 doubles, 7 RBI and 2 walks during the streak.

