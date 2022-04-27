TWRA’s Becoming An Outdoors Woman Field Day Event set for Saturday June 4th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA says Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Field Day is primarily aimed at women, but is an opportunity for anyone 18 years or older to learn outdoor skills usually associated with hunting and fishing, but useful for many outdoor pursuits.

This field day is for you, if:

You have never tried these activities, but have hoped for an opportunity to learn.

You are a beginner who hopes to improve your skills.

You know how to do some of these activities, but would like to try your hand at some new ones.

You are just looking for the camaraderie of like-minded individuals.

Agenda for the day

9:00am to 12:00pm Session 1

12:00pm to 1:00pm – Lunch

1:00pm to 4:00pm – Session 2

You will choose from the list of activities listed below in which to participate. Once you register you will select top three choices for each session.

You will be selected for Two activities for the sessions below:

All-terrain Vehicle Operation – Learn the proper and safe way to ride all-terrain vehicles with as little environmental impact as possible. Instructors will help you navigate through an off-road course and then you will hit the trails.

Basic Archery – Participants will learn the proper methods of fitting, selecting and using archery equipment for both field archery and bowhunting. A range will be set up for students to practice their shooting skills and techniques.

Wild Edible Foray – You won’t rival the wild edible skills of Euell Gibbons after this workshop, but you will be able to quench your thirst without liquids and consume hemlock without dying. Join Windy Hunter for a wild edibles foray throughout the trails of the refuge.

Introduction to Paddlesports – Spend the day on the lake trying a variety of paddling pursuits. Participants will get a chance to try out canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards and learn the different types of strokes necessary to safely maneuver each type of watercraft.

Long Distance Shooting – A limited number of participants will be able to have a crack at shooting significantly longer distances. Participants will learn and gain a better understanding of the techniques that are necessary to shoot up to a mile!

Introduction to Sporting Clays – Sporting clays is the closest thing to actual field shooting of all shotgun sports. Participants will have an opportunity to practice shotgun techniques, with an emphasis on hunting and shooting sports.

To register, visit: https://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=43371

