APSU Men’s Tennis sophomore Frederic Schlossmann receives First Team All-OVC Honors

Brentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis sophomore Frederic Schlossmann has been named a First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, while he and senior Anton Damberg were named to the Men’s Doubles All-OVC Team, the league announced, Thursday.

A Second Team All-OVC selection as a freshman, Schlossmann posted career-best results in both singles and doubles play.

Schlossmann led the Governors with nine singles victories throughout the season, including five in the spring while exclusively playing the No. 1 position.



After earning three wins in the nonconference slate, Schlossmann kicked off OVC play with a straight-set victory against Belmont’s Arthur Toledo – a fellow First Team All-OVC selection – before earning his second conference victory against Eastern Illinois’ Leighton Brandon, on April 9th.



The Regensburg, Germany native received his second-career OVC Player of the Week award, on April 12th, making him the third Gov to receive the award multiple times in a career, joining APSU alumni Almantas Ozelis (2015-19) and Dimitar Ristovski (2011-15).



Schlossmann is the 10th Gov to be a First Team All-OVC recipient under head coach Ross Brown and the 16th in program history.



Following the OVC’s decision to bring back the All-OVC Doubles Team honor for the first time in men’s tennis since 1992, Schlossmann and Damberg are the fifth All-OVC Doubles Team recipients in program history and the first since Walter Dolhare and Anders Sundquist in 1987.



Schlossmann and Damberg led all APSU pairings with 10 wins, including eight in the spring.



After finishing 3-0 in conference action, the duo is the first APSU pairing to finish unbeaten in OVC play with at least three wins since Ozelis and Aleh Drobysh in 2018.



Schlossmann and Damberg also finished tied for a conference-best three OVC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week awards.



Schlossmann, Damberg and the rest of the men’s tennis team face Eastern Illinois in a 2 p.m., Saturday match in the first round of the OVC Men’s Tennis Championship at the Wesselman Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.



For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ stay in Evansville, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Men’s First Team

Elias Grubert, Tennessee Tech

Frederic Schlossmann, Austin Peay

Arthur Toledo, Belmont

Taisei Miyamoto, Belmont

Daniel Perez Caraballo, Tennessee Tate

Mika Berghaus, Tennessee Tech

Rafael Tosetto, Tennessee Tech

Men’s Second Team

Ian Cruz, Belmont

Evzen Holis, Tennessee Tech

Tomas Luis, Belmont

Nil Moinet, Tennessee State

Alfred Wallin, Belmont

Carlos Vincente, Tennessee Tech

Men’s Doubles All-OVC Team

Frederic Schlossmann & Anton Damberg, Austin Peay

Mikas Berghaus & Elias Grubert, Tennessee Tech

Jack Randall & Arthur Toledo, Belmont

Christos Kyrillou & Thomas Wallace, Eastern Illinois

Men’s Player of the Year: Elias Grubert, Tennessee Tech

Men’s Freshman of the Year: Ian Cruz, Belmont

Men’s Coach of the Year: Mauricio Antun, Belmont