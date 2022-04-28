APSU showcases STEM Student work to Industry Partners with “Innovation Experience” event

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hosted an event on April 22nd to showcase student work to area industrial partners.

The event – called The Innovation Experience – included 16 exhibitions featuring student capstone projects that highlighted their work solving real-world problems, such as helping senior citizens sort pills or improving tire manufacturing.

Industry partners and representatives from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board and the Clarksville-Montgomery Economic Development Council were among those who attended. After the student exhibitions, the event culminated with an awards reception, including announcing the inaugural Innovation Experience Business Collaborator Award winner: Florim USA, Inc.



Students from four departments – Computer Science and Information Technology; Mathematics and Statistics; Engineering Technology; and Physics, Engineering and Astronomy – in the College of STEM presented at The Innovation Experience.