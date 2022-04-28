APSU showcases STEM Student work to Industry Partners with “Innovation Experience” event

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hosted an event on April 22nd to showcase student work to area industrial partners.
The event – called The Innovation Experience – included 16 exhibitions featuring student capstone projects that highlighted their work solving real-world problems, such as helping senior citizens sort pills or improving tire manufacturing.
Students from four departments – Computer Science and Information Technology; Mathematics and Statistics; Engineering Technology; and Physics, Engineering and Astronomy – in the College of STEM presented at The Innovation Experience.