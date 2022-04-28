APSU Track and Field to participate in Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge

Clarksville, TN – For its final regular-season meet of the outdoor season the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team heads down the road to Nashville for the Music City Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt University, April 29th-30th, 2022 at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track Complex.

Austin Peay, Alabama A&M, Arkansas State, Belmont, Carson-Newman, Lindenwood, Lipscomb, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Murray State, Ohio, SIU-Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Trevecca, UT Martin, Vanderbilt (host), Western Kentucky

The competition begins Friday at 12:00pm in the field with the women’s javelin, followed by the long jump at 1:00pm and the pole vault at 2:30pm. Events on the track begin at 5:15pm with the 200-meter dash and conclude with the 3000m run at 7:10pm. Saturday begins in the field at 9:00am with the women’s hammer throw while track events begin at 1:30pm with the women’s 4×100-meter relay.



The APSU Govs are coming off an impressive performance last weekend at the Kentucky Invitational, tallying eight top-five finishes against stiff competition. Junior Kenisha Phillips provided the top performance of the weekend, placing fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.69. The time was the second-fastest in school history and 19th fastest in the NCAA East Region. Phillips also ran a season-best time of 23.61 in the 200-meter dash en route to her second OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week honors.



In distance running, senior Sara Martin provided a stellar outing in the 1500-meter, finishing 13th out of 43 runners in the event with a career-best time of 4:50.52. Martin’s time was the fastest by a Gov this season and ranks in the top 20 in the Ohio Valley Conference.



In the field, junior Karlijn Schouten entered her name into the APSU record books once again, posting a mark of 4.08 meters in the pole vault to finish second. The mark is tied for the fourth-highest mark in school history and the highest mark in the OVC. Rounding out the performances in the field last weekend, senior Denia Hill-Tate finished third in the high jump with a mark of 1.66 meters.

Below are the best qualifying times by the APSU in the NCAA East Region:

200-meter: Kenisha Phillips – 23.61 – 69th

400-meter: Kenisha Phillips – 52.69 – 19th

4×400-meter relay: Austin Peay – 3:45.55 – 87th

High Jump: Denia Hill-Tate – 1.70m – 63rd

Pole Vault: Karlijn Schouten – 4.08m – 31st

Following this weekend’s meet, the Austin Peay State University track and field team will set their sights on the OVC Outdoor Championships, May 11th-13th in Murray, Kentucky. Austin Peay will look to capture its first-ever OVC Outdoor Title. The focus then turns to the NCAA East Prelims where the top 48 student-athletes in each event will qualify for the prelims with a chance to advance to the NCAA National Championships, June 8th-11th.