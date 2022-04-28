Austin Peay State University Softball sweeps doubleheader against Murray State

Clarksville, TN – Lexi Osowski’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 lifted the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a sweep of its Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader versus Murray State, Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, with the Govs coming away with 2-1 and 4-3 victories.

With the two wins, Austin Peay State University extends its current season-long win streak to seven straight games.

Austin Peay 2, Murray State 1

Austin Peay (26-20, 13-9 OVC) saw Murray State (32-14-1, 16-6 OVC) get out to a 1-0 lead on a home run in the top of the second inning, but would tie the game, 1-1, in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Mea Clark that scored Brooke Pfefferle.

Austin Peay State University then scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the sixth, when Pfefferle reached on a one-out single, moved to second base on a fielder’s choice, and then score on a single by Kendyl Weinzapfel.

Govs starter Harley Mullins (9-5) made that second run hold up, as she picked up the complete-game win, giving up the one run on six hits.

Austin Peay 4, Murray State 3

Austin Peay State University would get out to an early lead in the night cap, scoring three times in the bottom of the first inning against the Racers.

Megan Hodum would get things started with a lead-off single, steal second and move to third on a single by Bailey Shorter.

APSU’s Osowski would then drive in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly, scoring Hodum from third, to give the Govs a quick 1-0 lead.

Pfefferle would follow the Osowski sacrifice fly with a single, and then – along with Shorter – score off a double by Kylie Campbell, making it 3-0.



The score would remain that way until the top of the sixth, when Murray State scored three times to tie the game, 3-3.



But it would be the APSU Govs who found a way to produce the game-winner in extra innings.



Hodum opened the eighth inning with a single and moved to second on a single by Shorter, bring up Osowski, who drove in the game’s first run back in the first.



It didn’t take Osowski long, as she jumped on the first pitch she saw and ripped a line drive into right field for a single, scoring Hodum, who slid home just ahead of the right fielder’s throw for the walk-off game-winning run.



Jordan Benefiel (12-7) went the distance in picking up the win for the APSU Govs, allowing three runs on five hits, while walking four and striking out three.

Inside the Boxscore

Scoring three times in the doubleheader, Brooke Pfefferle moved into fifth place all-time in career runs scored at Austin Peay State University with 110.

Bailey Shorter moved past Leigh Pettyjohn (1987-90) for eighth place all-time in career hits with 182.

Lexi Osowski’s two RBIs in Game 2 gives her 42 on the season, the third-most in a single season in program history.

Shorter played in her 200th career game.

Austin Peay State University’s defense turned its lead-leading 17th double play of the season in Game 2.

Emily Harkleroad tied her career single-game high with 13 putouts in Game 2.

Morgan Zuege recorded a single-game career-high six assists in Game 2.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will make their final road trip of the regular season this weekend, as they travel to Martin, Tennessee, to face the UT Martin Skyhawks for a three-game OVC series at Bettye Giles Field.

