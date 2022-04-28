Nashville Sounds get 6-2 win over St. Paul Saints

Saint Paul, MN – The trio of Brice Turang, Weston Wilson and Jon Singleton provided the power for the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night. Wilson contributed a couple of homers, while Turang and Singleton also added blasts, respectively. The four homers helped lead the Sounds to a 6-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field.

Turang smashed his first homer of the season in the second at-bat of the game. The lefty pulled a breaking ball over the right-field fence off Twins prospect Ronny Henriquez (L, 0-1) to give the Sounds an early lead. Wilson pulled his solo blast to left off Henriquez, making it 2-0 Nashville in the second inning.

The Sounds pulled out to a 4-0 lead in the third, thanks to a bases-loaded RBI walk by Singleton and a wild pitch that scored Pablo Reyes. St. Paul got on the board in the bottom of the third, but Singleton answered in the fifth inning with a monster solo home run that went out of the ballpark on the fly.



Wilson hit his second homer of the game in the eighth, sending a ball into the St. Paul bullpen once again. This blast made it 6-2 Sounds and was the first multi-homer game of the season for a Nashville hitter.



Sounds starter Caleb Boushley (W, 3-2) came through with another strong start, picking up his third-consecutive win. The Wisconsinite pitched well just down the road from his alma mater of UW-La Crosse, allowing one run (ER) and four hits. He gave up one free pass while striking out three Saints.



Zack Brown, Peter Strzelecki and Luis Perdomo finished the night with three-straight scoreless innings out of the Nashville bullpen. St. Paul failed to reach base after the sixth inning, with Brown and Strzelecki adding a strikeout each, respectively.



Reyes and Wilson led Nashville with two hits each. Andruw Monasterio reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with a run and two walks. Nashville managed seven hits in the game, with four of the seven going over the fence.



Nashville tries to even the series tomorrow night in game four. Left-handed pitcher Ethan Small (2-0, 0.49) is scheduled to start for the Sounds. St. Paul’s starter will be right-handed pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-1, 4.22). First pitch is set for 6:37pm from CHS Field.

Post-Game Notes

Weston Wilson’s multi-homer night was his sixth of his professional career and his third for the Sounds. His last two-homer game was on July 7th, 2021 at Gwinnett.

Caleb Boushley has rebounded after a slow start with three straight wins. He is 3-0 with a 1.20 ERA (15.0 IP/2 ER) in that span (8 H, 3 BB, 15 K).

Prior to tonight’s game, the Sounds had just 14 home runs through 20 games.

David Dahl’s 10-game on-base streak came to an end after a 0-for-4 night.

Brice Turang’s homer extends his hitting streak to eight games. He’s hitting .429 (15-for-35) with 4 runs, 5 extra-base hits, 8 RBI, and 3 walks during the streak.

