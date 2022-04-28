75.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases Statement on Investment in Student Achievement

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has released the following statement on the most substantive reform to education funding in more than 30 years, commending the passage of the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act:

“Today is a tremendous day for Tennessee students. After months of engagement with thousands of Tennesseans, our state will have a new, innovative K-12 funding formula that improves public education by putting kids first. I commend the General Assembly for their partnership and desire to move Tennessee public education to a new frontier.”

