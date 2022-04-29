APSU Baseball falls to Toledo Rockets, 5-3

Toledo, OH – Austin Peay State University (APSU) starting pitcher Tyler Delong supplied a quality start but host Toledo scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to hand the Governors a 5-3 loss in the opening game of a three-game nonconference series, Friday afternoon at Scott Park.

Delong limited Toledo to two runs on four hits over the opening six innings. The Rockets only two runs against the Govs starter came in the third inning when the first two batters reached on singles. Toledo used a double by shortstop Jeron Williams and a sacrifice fly by Scott Mackiewicz to get those runners home for a 2-1 lead.

Austin Peay (16-27) tied the game in the fifth when second baseman TJ Rogers doubled to star the inning. The Govs loaded the bases with left fielder Gino Avros’ walk and center fielder TJ Foreman’s single, ending Toledo starting pitcher Kyle Jones’ outing. First baseman Ty DeLancey would earn a sacrifice fly against reliever Cal McAnnich, leveling the score at 2-2. However, the APSU could not produce the go-ahead run as McAnnich got a line out and fly out to end the threat.



Toledo (23-17) would get two men aboard with a double and a walk in the sixth, but Delong got a key line drive out to end the inning and his outing. The Rockets would threaten again in the seventh against Govs reliever Luke Brown, but left a runner in scoring position.



In the eighth, Brown got a strikeout to begin the inning but Toledo battled back with three consecutive singles to break the tie. First baseman Mason Sykes singled to right field and third baseman Darryn Davis singled through the right side to put two aboard with one out.



Left fielder Caden Konczak lined a pitch up the middle with Brown reacting enough to deflect the ball with his glove. APSU third baseman Michael Robinson picked up the loose ball turned and fired home in one motion but his throw was wide of the mark, allowing a run to score for a 3-2 Toledo lead while both runners advanced a base. Catcher Trey Wright followed with a double off the new Govs pitcher, driving in two more runs for a 5-2 lead.



Austin Peay State University got the ninth inning started with Rogers leadoff walk and he scored two batters later on TJ Foreman’s single, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Catcher Jack Alexander then singled with two out to extend the inning but Toledo reliever Patrick Dillon got a strikeout to end the game.



Luke Brown (3-6) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in 1.1 innings of reliever. Delong was left with no decision after limiting Toledo to two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings.



McAnnich (2-2) earned the win for Toledo with four innings of scoreless relief. Dillon notched his first save with a scoreless ninth.

Foreman went 2-for-4 and Alexander was 2-for-5 to lead the APSU Govs seven-hit attack. Foreman, DeLancey, and Alexander also had a RBI each while batting 2-3-4 in the order.Williams, Sykes, Knoxzak, and Wright each had two hits to pace Toledo’s nine-hit outing.Austin Peay and Toledo continue their three-game nonconference series with a Saturday noon (CT) contest at Scott Park.