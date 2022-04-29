Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Eastern Illinois at OVC Championship

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team had its season come to an end in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Championship, as the Governors dropped a 4-2 decision against Eastern Illinois, Friday, at the Wesselman Tennis Center.

The Governors grabbed the early doubles advantage with senior Oliver Andersson and freshman Hogan Stoker’s 6-4 victory on the No. 3 court. The win was the duo’s fifth of the season, while Andersson finishes his collegiate career with 13 doubles victories.

Eastern Illinois picked up a 6-4 win on the No. 1 doubles court, defeating the Govs’ All-OVC Doubles Team of Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg. The Panthers claimed the match’s first point after defeating Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis, 6-4, on the No. 2 court.



A First Team All-OVC selection, Schlossmann earned his sixth win from of the spring after defeating EIU’s Leighton Brandon, 6-2, 6-2, on the No. 1 court to even the match at one.



Eastern Illinois regained the advantage after defeating Andersson on the No. 2 position, before besting Stoker, 6-2, 6-1 on court six.



Bolton earned the first postseason victory of young career, defeating EIU’s Charles Courteau, 6-3, 6-4 to cut the Govs’ deficit back to one.



Needing both matches, Damberg fell in a pair of narrow sets from the No. 3 court, while Becchis’ match went unfinished after splitting his first two sets.



With the loss, the APSU Govs season comes to an end, in addition to the collegiate careers of its two seniors in Damberg and Andersson. Both have been consistent members for APSU, having combined for 89 victories in their careers for the red and white.

Coach’s Corner

Austin Peay head coach, Ross Brown

On the seniors… “They are great guys, but they are even better people. One of the things with Oliver before is that he always makes a great effort and that really sums him up. He is always giving his best physically and mentally out there. Anton is the same way. He is such a positive guy to be around. The good thing is for some of our lower classmen, they have seen how these two have handled themselves and how they handle responsibility. I honestly hope our underclassmen can grow and be the same sort of men our two seniors have become.

Results vs. Eastern Illinois

Doubles

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2*

Singles

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 6, 4, 3*

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).