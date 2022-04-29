Austin Peay State University releases update on Ransomware Attack

Final Exams Update

Clarksville, TN – As of right now, Austin Peay State University (APSU) students and faculty should be prepared to follow next week’s exam schedule as posted.

Courses at Fort Campbell Center will meet as scheduled as well. Students and faculty should still have access to D2L (elearn.apsu.edu) and APSU email. Please monitor all messages from APSU for any potential updates or changes.

Commencement Update

With the recent ransomware attack, we want to assure all graduation candidates that spring commencement ceremonies will continue as scheduled on Friday, May 6th, 2022. The ceremonies will take place at:

9:00am – Undergraduates from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the College of Business

1:00pm – Undergraduates from the College of Arts and Letters, the Eriksson College of Education, and the College of STEM Students graduating with a Bachelor of Science in General Studies or an Associate of Science in Liberal Arts will walk at 1:00pm as well

4:00pm – Graduate students from all colleges

The APSU Dunn Center doors will open one hour prior to the start time for each ceremony. Herff Jones representatives will be available for any last-minute regalia needs.

Graduates who would like to book additional tickets can do so by using the links on the APSU Commencement page beginning Monday, May 2nd.

Technology Update

The Office of Information Technology has begun the process of restoration of some services to the university, and work will continue throughout the weekend.

Apple computer labs were available for student use today at 2:00pm.

Employees are still NOT able to use university-issued PC computers.

Apple computers are safe to use on the network. Wireless access should be accessible in all buildings by noon today.

We appreciate your patience and the outpouring of support while we continue to work through this incident. We will continue to provide updates, as they become available.

April 28th

Due to the ongoing ransomware attack, exams for Friday, April 29th, were canceled. Faculty will determine final grades based on coursework up to this point. Upon student request, a faculty member may assign an Incomplete.

Information regarding exams for next week will follow.