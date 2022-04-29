Austin Peay State University Softball travels to UT Martin

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University’s softball team will take its final regular-season road trip of the season this weekend, as they head to Martin, Tennessee, and Betty Giles Field, to face UT Martin for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

The two teams will open the series on Saturday at 1:00pm with a single game and wrap up the weekend up with a Sunday doubleheader, also starting at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay (26-20, 13-9 OVC), enters the weekend having won their last seven games, including a doubleheader sweep of then league-leading Murray State, while the Skyhawks (27-16, 12-7 OVC) dropped a pair of games at Southeast Missouri on Wednesday.



Heading into the final road weekend of the season, the Govs are led offensively by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters the matchup with a league-leading .440 batting average, including 13 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs to go with 37 runs scored and 42 RBI.



Two other Govs also enter the weekend batting over .300 this season, led by designated player Kylie Campbell (.333, 3 HR, 22 RBI) and shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.327, 5 HR, 32 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 12-7 record, including a 2.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 136.2 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 9-5, with a 3.67 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched and Samantha Miener at 5-8, with a 4.13 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 61 innings.



The Skyhawks come into the matchup with five players hitting over .300 this season, led by Kaci Fuller (.395, 3 HR, 19 RBI), while in the circle, Erin Gallagher (10-3, 2.42 ERA, 65 K’s) and Alexis Groet (10-7, 2.53 ERA, 92 K’s) top the UTM pitching staff.

Inside the Lines

Lexi Osowski needs one home run to move into a tie with Lauren de Castro (2011-14) for fifth place all-time, with 26.



Bailey Shorter needs two hits to move into a tie with Amanda Travis (1996-99) for seventh place all-time in career hits, with 184.

Osowski needs one double to tie Danielle Liermann (2016-19) and Kacey Acree (2016-19) for the program record for career doubles, with 45.

Next Up For APSU Softball

Brooke Pfefferle needs four RBIs to reach 100 for her career.Osowski needs two extra-base hits to tie Liermann for most extra-base hits in a single season, with 29. Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

The Austin Peay State University softball team closes out the 2022 regular season next weekend at home, as they host Southern Illinois Edwardsville for a three-game OVC series at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.