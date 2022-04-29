Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 29th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 and SR 76.

Daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be grading operations. Closures will be intermittent.

I-24

There will be work consisting of resurfacing I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and westbound ramps.



Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) there will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations.



One lane to remain open at all times.

SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm & 6:00pm–6:00am, Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 13

Work consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 7:00am–5:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, there will b a continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 32-37

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 32-37

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 37-41

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (Excluding Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 46.5 – 48

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

4/29 – 5/2, Continuous, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB over Mill Creek to set temporary barrier and start the bridge work

5/2 – 5/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary intermittent closure of I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for concrete island installation, and signal modification.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) There will be a temporary lane shift of the WB, right lane of Bell Road to install new traffic signal strain poles.

I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 191-196.5

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, (Excluding Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 204-207.5

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, (Excluding Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 207.5-213

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, (Excluding Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

I-65 and SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)



Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (Excluding Weekends) there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work.



At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be left lane closures EB and right lane closures WB for setting overhead gantries between MM 53 and 60. Multiple Rolling Road Blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the Westbound direction between MM 53 and 60.

There will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for setting overhead gantries between MM 53 and 60. Multiple Rolling Road Blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the Eastbound direction between MM 53 and 60.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Sunday 5/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, I-65 and SR 25 will be closed both NB and SB at Exit 112 for bridge demolition. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured onto Exit 112 off/on Ramps across SR25 to maintain traffic flow.



Law Enforcement will be utilized to direct traffic at I-65/SR25 intersection.



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am Rolling Road Blocks are possible NB and SB for bridge replacement and demolition nightly, along with lane closures for milling and paving operations also.

Pothole Patching

Davidson County – I-24

Drain Cleaning

MM 49, Nightly 8:00pm – 5:00am, WB and EB lanes. There will be alternating lane closures for drain

Davidson County – I-40

Drain Cleaning

MM 212.6 Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, EB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Davidson County – I-440

Drain Cleaning

MM6-6.5, Nightly 8:00pm – 5:00am, WB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

MM 6.6-6.8, Nightly 8:00pm – 5:00am, WB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Davidson County – I-65

Drain Cleaning

MM 87, Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, NB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times. Emergency drain cleaning. Trinity Lane.

