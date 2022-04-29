Nashville Sounds game against St. Paul Saints suspended due to Rain

St. Paul, MN – The Nashville Sounds and St. Paul Saints endured a delayed start and played through six innings of rain, cold, and wind on Friday night at CHS Field before the game ultimately was suspended in a 3-3 tie before the seventh inning due to wet field conditions.

The contest will continue Saturday afternoon at 12:30pm CT before the originally scheduled game at 2:07.

For the second straight game, Jon Singleton and Brice Turang homered to lead the offense. Singleton went deep leading off the second inning, and Turang moved his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run shot in the third.

Starter Ethan Small delivered another solid start, allowing one run on three hits over five innings in a no-decision. He left with a 3-1 lead, and the Saints rallied with two runs in the sixth against Luke Barker to make it 3-3 before the game was suspended.



Right-hander Dylan File (1-0, 4.50) is expected to start for the Sounds (14-7) in the originally scheduled game on Saturday, and right-hander Jake Faria (0-0, 4.76) is scheduled for St. Paul (12-8).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang is hitting .421 (16-for-38) with 10 RBIs during his nine-game hit streak.

The Sounds entered play Friday with the best team ERA and fielding percentage among all 30 Triple-A teams.

In 14 career Triple-A starts going back to last season, Ethan Small owns a 1.54 ERA (10er/58.1ip).

The Sounds have hit six home runs in their last 15 innings of offense.

