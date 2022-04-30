APSU Baseball unable to catch Toledo in 7-4 loss

Toledo, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team broke through for four runs in the sixth inning but could not overcome Toledo’s fast start in a 7-4 nonconference loss, Saturday at Scott Field.

An early miscue proved decisive in Saturday’s affair, leading to Toledo’s (24-17) five-run second inning. First baseman Mason Sykes reached on an error to start the inning and the Rockets would load the bases with a pair of walks.

Governors starter Harley Gollert got the inning’s second out with a strikeout of second baseman Brian Fry, but the top of the Toledo order would not allow him to close the inning. Shortstop Jeron Williams, center fielder Scott Mackiewicz, and right fielder John Servello each hit singles that combined to drive in five runs for an early 5-0 lead.

Austin Peay (16-28) could not solve Toledo starter Kyle Jones through five innings with only center fielder TJ Foreman’s third-inning single being the only hit he allowed. However, the APSU Govs started the sixth inning with left fielder Gino Avros’ walk and Foreman’s double to put two in scoring position.

First baseman Ty DeLancey drove in a run with a ground out and catcher Jack Alexander tacked on a second run with a single. Designated hitter John McDonald would walk to put two in scoring position again, ending Power’s day.

Reliever Brennan McCune was greeted by back-to-back run-scoring singles from right fielder Harrison Brown and third baseman Michael Robinson, narrowing the Rockets lead to 6-4. However, they would not get any closer as McCune struck out the next two batters and Toledo would not allow a run over the final three innings.

Gollert (2-5) suffered the loss after allowing six runs (one earned) on nine hits in four innings of work. Reliever Kyle Nunn allowed one run over three innings and Jacob Weaver tossed a scoreless eighth, striking out two batters.

Power (5-2) collected the win after holding APSU to four runs on three hits and four walks in his 5.1 innings of work. The Rockets bullpen saw three pitchers combine for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Austin Peay State University’s offense was held to six hits with Foreman and Harrison Brown posting two hits each.

Williams and Mackiewicz had three hits and two RBI each to lead Toledo’s 12-hit outing.

Austin Peay State University and Toledo conclude their three-game series with a Sunday noon CT outing at Scott Field.