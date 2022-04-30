Here are Three Tips for Seniors to help start a Spring Fitness Routine

Carmel, IN – Spring is here, and with it comes warmer weather, longer daylight hours, and for many, a desire to spring into new activities, including exercise.

If you’re ready to kickstart a new fitness routine, here are three tips to help you get started.

1. Find What Motivates You

Are you itching to get out into the sunshine for a walk? Are you eager to set up some friendly competition on the tennis or pickle-ball court? With warmer weather, there are so many outdoor options.

But, if there’s still too much “brrr” in the air for you or if you’re motivated by more structured exercise options, such as strength training or cardio classes, there are many online workouts you can enjoy in the comfort of your home. For example, the Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise program offers 54 free Facebook Live or YouTube classes each week. Thousands of people participate in these beginner, intermediate, and advanced dance, yoga, tai chi, cardio, strength, and flexibility classes.



If you’ve got a hankering to get back to the gym for the rowing, cycling, running, weight training, or stair stepper machines that most gyms offer, now is a great time to take the leap. Being around others who are working out can be motivating. If you aren’t a gym member but want to find one, look into the affordable, subsidized gym memberships available to Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement members.



Thousands of top-name gyms, fitness centers, YMCAs, and boutique fitness clubs across the country belong to fitness networks that honor Medicare memberships. Call your Medicare Advantage plan directly to learn what fitness programs they offer and what gyms near you participate.

2. Set Your Goals

Are you ready to kick spring off with a goal to gain more muscle, lose a few pounds or improve your flexibility and balance? Setting a goal and finding a workout that supports it is a key to success. For greater flexibility and balance, try yoga or tai chi, for example. To build muscle, you could alternate between strength training classes and free weights.

To get started, write down a few simple goals and cross them off your list as you achieve them. Don’t be afraid to start small. Try 10 minutes of a video workout, walk on a treadmill for 15 minutes or do 10 bicep curls with light weights. Achieving small successes improves your motivation and your fitness level. As you progress, increase your workout intensity.

3. Join Forces with a Workout Partner

Kickstarting something new can be easier and more fun with a friend or accountability partner. Set a regular time to take a walk or jog together. Join a tennis group or meet a friend at the gym. Ask your gym about working with a personal trainer who can help you plan an exercise routine. Some programs even offer members healthy aging coaching, so you can connect with a personal health coach via phone sessions. Your health coach can help you plan and achieve various health goals.

Always remember to consult with your doctor before starting a new exercise routine and to discuss what types of exercises are safest for you.

Whether you want to work out at home, get fit at the gym or attend online classes, there are many types of fitness programs that can help you kick start your spring fitness routine.