Nashville Sounds begin Six Game Homestand against Norfolk Tides, May 3rd

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, May 3rd for a six-game homestand. The Sounds welcome the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) for the first time in club history.

The Tides are expected to have two of baseball’s top prospects when they visit Nashville – right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and catcher Adley Rutschman.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, May 3rd

Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Wags and Walks Nashville. Limit of one dog per human.



Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, May 4th

Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Boot Stein Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Senior Night presented by Amerigroup – Seniors 55+ can participate in a pre-game stroll on the field beginning at 5:45pm, baseball bingo and five lucky contestants from the Silver Sounds program get to participate in a mall walking competition during the first two innings of the game.

Thursday, May 5th

Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk

6:35pm |Gates open at 5:30pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Healthcare Heroes Night – Middle Tennessee healthcare workers are invited to join us with discounted Corner Section tickets.

Friday, May 6th

Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Saturday, May 7th

Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk

6:35pm |Gates open at 5:15pm

Hit City Saturday Series: Dansby Swanson VandyBoys Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Hit City Saturday with pregame music by DJ Kenny Smoov from 92Q under the guitar scoreboard from 5:30pm-6:00pm.

Derby & Mint Julep Ticket Package – Starting at $53.00, the Derby Party ticket option includes one (1) Club Level ticket, one (1) Mint Julep, and access to the Brauer Club Lounge.

Derby Party – Fans are invited to join the Derby fun with the opportunity to pick the winning horse for a prize pack, photo booth, and a Derby attire competition for prizes.

Sunday, May 8th

Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk

2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm

Mother’s Day Celebration – Starting at just $26.00, mothers are invited to a unique candle making experience with The Candle Bar at First Horizon Park. The package includes one (1) Corner Section ticket and one (1) custom pour candle to be made during the game.



Mother’s Day Club Level Cookout – Fans have the choice of three different Club Level ticket options that include the Brauer Lounge Meat & 3 brunch. For more information visit www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets/



Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental.



Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:00pm–1:15pm on the concourse near section 108.



Postgame Kids and Moms Run the Bases presented by First Horizon and postgame Catch on the Field for all fans.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

