Nashville Sounds take down St. Paul Saints, 12-3

St. Paul, MN – The Nashville Sounds belted three more home runs on Saturday afternoon and routed the St. Paul Saints, 12-3, at CHS Field, picking up a rain-shortened five-inning victory in the originally scheduled game.

After dropping the first two games in the series, the Sounds have won three straight, including two on Saturday as they first finished Friday’s rain-suspended game with a 7-3 win.

The Sounds have hit nine home runs during the three-game win streak. Tyler White jumped on Jake Faria (0-1) in the top of the first with a solo shot to left, and Jonathan Davis made it 2-0 in the second inning with a run-scoring single.

Then the Sounds scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings to go up 12-0, highlighted by a Corey Ray two-run homer, and a Mark Mathias opposite-field grand slam.



Hobie Harris (1-0) notched the win in relief after getting the final two outs in the fifth for Dylan File, who yielded three runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings in the start. The game went into a rain delay after the fifth inning and never resumed.



Friday’s game had been suspended after six innings in a 3-3 tie, and the Sounds pulled ahead in the eighth on a two-out run-scoring double by Jon Singleton. Then they scored three more in the ninth, as Brian Navarreto singled home David Dahl and Andruw Monasterio smashed a two-run double. Miguel Sanchez (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.



The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 2:07pm CT. Right-hander Jason Alexander (3-1, 2.70) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (16-7), and Dereck Rodriguez (1-0, 0.77) will start for St. Paul (12-10).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, and a stolen base on Saturday…he moved his hitting streak 10 games (.423, 18-for-42).

A win Sunday would give the Sounds a fourth consecutive winning series to start a season for the first time since 2003.

The Sounds are 11-1 this season when they hit a home run.

The Sounds and Saints have had 3 hours, 28 minutes of weather-related delays the last two days.

