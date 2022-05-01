APSU Baseball rallies but falls short against Toledo, 7-6

Toledo, OH – Third baseman Ty DeLancey hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to get the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team within a run but they would get no closer and fell 7-6 to Toledo, Sunday, at Scott Park.

Trailing 7-2 after six innings, Austin Peay (16-29) began the seventh with left fielder Jeremy Wagner’s single, and shortstop John Bolton reached base after being hit by a pitch. After second baseman Gino Avros singled to load the bases Wagner scored. Two batters later, DeLancey drove a pitch over the wall just left of straightaway center field, narrowing the deficit to 7-6.

Toledo (25-17) responded to the home run by retiring the final eight Governors batters of the game. Reliever Connor Brandon struck out two batters in the ninth to pick up his first save.



The Governors scored the game’s first run on center fielder TJ Foreman’s solo home run in the first. But the lead wouldn’t survive the inning as shortstop Jeron Williams singled to start the bottom of the frame and scored on right fielder John Servello’s one-out single, tying the game 1-1.



The Rockets took advantage of Austin Peay State University’s miscues to score twice in the third and three times in the fifth to build a 7-2 lead. Williams scored in the third on a two-base throwing error and Sorvello tacked on another run with a two-out solo home run. In the fifth, Servello added a two-run single after an error earlier in the inning.



APSU starter Drew McIllwain (3-6) allowed four runs on five hits to take the loos. However, he did not walk a batter and struck out five. Peyton Jula followed McIllwain on the mound and allowed three runs (one earned) in 1.2 innings. Jacob Weaver capped the Govs pitching performance with two scoreless innings.



Toledo starter Camryn Szynski (2-2) picked up the win after five innings of work that saw him allow two runs on six hits.



Avros, Foreman, and DeLancey each had two hits to lead the APSU Govs nine-hit outing.



Williams and Servello each had three hits to pace the Rockets eight-hit day.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns home and to Ohio Valley Conference play when it hosts Murray State in a three-game series scheduled to begin with a Friday game that begins at 6:00pm.