Austin Peay State University accounting professor Brandon Di Paolo Harrison shares tips with MoneyGeek

Clarksville, TN – MoneyGeek.com recently published two articles that featured interviews with Austin Peay State University (APSU) accounting professor Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison.

In the interviews, Di Paolo Harrison shares insight on finding affordable health insurance and finding such plans in Tennessee.

Di Paolo Harrison also has contributed to other MoneyGeek articles.

You can read his tips on:

For more about the accounting program at Austin Peay State University, visit the program web page