74.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 1, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at 708 Power Street
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at 708 Power Street

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police repond to shooing at 708 Power Street.
Clarksville Police respond to shooing at 708 Power Street.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at around 1:06pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call at 708 Power Street.

Upon arrival, a white male was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CPD detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team have responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting.

No other information is available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hughes, 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleAPSU Baseball rallies but falls short against Toledo, 7-6
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online