Nashville Sounds game at St. Paul Saints canceled due to Wet Field

St. Paul, MN – Sunday afternoon’s game between the Nashville Sounds and St. Paul Saints at CHS Field has been canceled due to wet grounds. The game will not be made up. This is the only series between the two clubs this season.

Nashville welcomes the Norfolk Tides to First Horizon Park for the first time ever on Tuesday, May 3rd.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm central time.

