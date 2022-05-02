APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University Commencement is this Friday

Clarksville, TN – On May 6th, 2022, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host three commencement ceremonies to honor the University’s Spring 2022 graduates.

That Friday at 9:00am in the Dunn Center, Austin Peay will celebrate the undergraduate degree candidates from the College of Business and the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.

Each graduate may receive up to eight tickets for guests to attend the event, and they may reserve their tickets at this link.



On Friday at 1:00pm in the Dunn Center, the University will celebrate the undergraduate degree candidates in the College of Arts and Letters, the College of STEM and the Eriksson College of Education, as well as anyone earning a Bachelor of Science in General Studies or an Associate of Science in Liberal Arts.



Each graduate in these colleges may also receive up to eight tickets for guests, and those tickets are available at this link.



At 4:00pm that Friday in the Dunn Center, the University will celebrate all graduate students, earning a master’s degree or above.



Each graduate in these colleges may also receive up to eight tickets for guests, and those tickets are available at this link.



Austin Peay offers a free live webcast of each commencement ceremony. A link to the webcast will be made available on the commencement webpage, http://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php within 24 hours before the ceremony. Commencement is also aired live on CDE Lightband Channel 9, Spectrum Cable Channel 192, or AT&T Uverse Channel 99, and it can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9Mhz.



Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates and posted on the University’s social media accounts and the commencement webpage, https://www.apsu.edu/commencement/index.php.

Science on Tap to examine the physics portrayed in movies such as ‘Apollo 13’

When Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on May 3rd, APSU professors will continue their examination of how Hollywood blockbuster movies portray science.

This time, Dr. B. Alexander King III will examine how basic physics principles are depicted in the movies, including how Hollywood sometimes gets the science right, such as in the 1995 film “Apollo 13.”

“I’m going to talk about a variety of movies, including ‘Apollo 13,’ and how the basic physics is either right or wrong,” said King, chair of the Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy.

King’s presentation – “The Science of Space in the Movies” – will start on Tuesday, May 3rd at 5:30pm in the Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

ROTC’s Spring 2022 Commissioning Ceremony coming on May 6th

The ROTC program at Austin Peay has been celebrating its 50 years on campus, and the cadets and leaders will culminate the year with the commissioning of 29 new Army officers.

The Spring 2022 Commissioning Ceremony will be from 6:00pm-7:30pm on Friday, May 6th, 2022, in the Clement Auditorium on campus.

Maj. Gen. Joseph McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will be the keynote speaker.

For more