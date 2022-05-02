Austin Peay State University ROTC’s Spring 2022 Commissioning Ceremony set for May 6th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) ROTC program has been celebrating its 50 years on campus, and the cadets and leaders will culminate the year with the commissioning of 29 new Army officers.

The Spring 2022 Commissioning Ceremony will be on Friday, May 6th, 2022, from 6:00pm-7:30pm in the Clement Auditorium on campus.

Maj. Gen. Joseph McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will be the keynote speaker.

The following cadets will be commissioned:

Melenda Allen – Military Police – U.S. Army Reserve.

Michael Beall – Medical Service Corps (Aeromedevac Pilot) – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Amber Campbell – Ordnance Corps – Active Duty – Graduate Degree.

Timothy Canane – Infantry – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Christopher Cordero – Quartermaster Corps – Active Duty.

Ka’dondre Crawford – Transportation Corps – National Guard.

Devin Cruz – Ordnance Corps – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Dylan Dominique – Field Artillery – Active Duty.

Dylan Edwards – Aviation – Active Duty.

Joseph Fedak– Transportation Corps – Active Duty.

Cherady Fine – Quartermaster Corps – U.S. Army Reserve.

Ryan Grace – Medical Service Corps – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Gabrielle Helena – Signal Corps – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Jordan Howard – Signal Corps – National Guard.

Angela Kim – Infantry – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Collin Loose – Military Police – U.S. Army Reserve – NCAA Athlete (APSU Baseball pitcher).

Christopher Mains – Signal Corps – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Kaleb Moon. – Armor – National Guard

Daniel Muang – Military Police – National Guard.

Kevin Ogle – Transportation Corps – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Marcos Quinones – Infantry – Active Duty.

Virginia Quinones – Quartermaster Corps – Active Duty.

Scott Scheuer – Medical Service Corps – Active Duty.

Maria Southers – Quartermaster Corps – U.S. Army Reserve.

Justin Stapleton – Medical Service Corps – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

Nathan Thacker – Military Police – Active Duty.

Roxanna Trujillo – Military Police – U.S. Army Reserve.

Daniel Verbruggen – Engineer – U.S. Army Reserve.

Louis Williams – Medical Service Corps – Active Duty – Combat Veteran.

To learn more about the Governors Guard ROTC at Austin Peay State University, visit www.apsu.edu/rotc.