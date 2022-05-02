Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 2nd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 2nd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Wrangler is a young male Labrador retriever, possibly purebred. Wrangler is a large-sized dog, up to date on vaccinations, and will be neutered before leaving the shelter. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Simmer is a sweet, young female Domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, updated shots, litter trained, and will be spayed before leaving the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Saphira is a female medium sized Domestic Shorthair. She is about 6-7 years old and has a special needs diet due to teeth extracted so only soft food. She is litter trained, spayed and fully vetted with current vaccinations. She’s a healthy little gal, loves other cats, dogs and will do well with children. She follows you everywhere and loves to snuggle, curling up in your lap or on your shoulders.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Reagan is an adorable female Tabby just under a year old. She is still looking for her forever family.She is fully vaccinated, dewormed, felv/fiv tested, on Flea and Tick treatment, spayed and litter trained. Reagan can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS).

Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue.

Tana is a very loving, laid back approximately 10 years young Shepherd/ possible Beagle mix. She came into rescue after her owner passed and is longing for her new home. This girl enjoys just hanging around with her people and is happy doing nothing but be by your side.

Tana is fully vetted, spayed, housetrained, and currently weighs 52 pounds. She is in great health and does love her treats! Please don’t let her age deter you, this girl absolutely loves playing with puppies and dog-friendly cats.

Come meet Tana through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is so ready for his forever home. This handsome lad is approximately 3 years old, house and crate trained, shots updated, and neutered. Larry is more than halfway through treatment for Heartworms which the rescue will continue to cover after he’s adopted!

Larry prefers to be the only pet in the home, loves children, and wants nothing more than to be with his family all the time.



A large fenced yard is ideal for him to run around in and he loves car rides! He’ll make a wonderful addition to your family!!



Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shamrock is a young male Labrador Retriever mix. He is sweet, curious, very playful, and does well with other dogs. He does know how to use a doggie door so if you do not have one you will need to house train him to your system. He is completely vetted, shots up to date for his age and will be neutered at the rescue’s vet when age-appropriate.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sonny is still waiting to find his forever home. He is a male, 7-year-old Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, up to date on shots, and neutered. He is a big cuddle bug and just wants his own family. Please NO cats. He will love any outdoor activities and a fenced yard with room to run and play would be ideal.

To meet this handsome guy please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cadbury is a gorgeous one-year-old male cat with the prettiest coloring. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He’s good with other cats, cat-friendly dogs, and children. He does well with bathing and grooming as well. He is a sweet and very affectionate boy. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Tim is a whole lot of fluff to love! He is a very sweet, male, 7-year-old Blue Heeler/Cattle Dog mix who definitely LOVES food!

He is currently weighing in at 87 pounds and will need a home committed to daily walking and helping him shed a few pounds which will be a priority.

He is fully vetted, current on vaccinations, heartworm negative, neutered, and great with other dogs and children. He does enjoy walks and playing in the yard.

Come set up a meet and greet with Tim! Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com