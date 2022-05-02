Clarksville Police Department releases victim’s name from Power Street Homicide

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on Power Street as 47-year-old John Cole of Clarksville and his next of kin has been notified.

At approximately 1:06pm on Sunday, May 1st, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress call at 708 Power Street. Upon arrival, a white male was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is still an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hughes, 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.