81.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 2, 2022
HomeNewsDowntown Clarksville analog parking meters went live Today
News

Downtown Clarksville analog parking meters went live Today

Parking Meters have New On-Street Rates

News Staff
By News Staff
Downtown Clarksville Parking Meter
Downtown Clarksville Parking Meter

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission would like to remind all City of Clarksville residents and visitors that today all downtown on-street meters went live today with the new rates, following a two-week transition period from IPS parking meters to analog meters.


The new on-street rates set by the Clarksville Parking Commission are as follows:

  • $0.05 – Two minutes

  • $0.10 – Four minutes

  • $0.25 – 10 Minutes

  • $1.50 – One hour

  • $6.00 – Four-hour maximum

Drivers will also have the option to conveniently pay using the ParkMobile app, keeping in mind that a $0.35 convenience fee will be charged to the end-user for each transaction.

Parking will be enforced between 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and is free after 5:00pm daily and on weekends.

Additional information regarding downtown parking hours, enforcement, and more can be found at https://bit.ly/3mG0zQT.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water Outage Planned for Isaac Drive
Next articleAustin Peay State University ROTC’s Spring 2022 Commissioning Ceremony set for May 6th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online