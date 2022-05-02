Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies hospitalized after heroic rescue of children from house fire on Briarwood Road

Montgomery County, TN – On May 2nd, 2022, at 1:31pm, E-911 received a call of a house fire at 646 Briarwood Road, Montgomery County, TN.

At 1:38pm, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies Zach Fortner and Cody Evans arrived on scene and quickly discovered two children trapped inside the burning house. Using a nearby ladder, both deputies entered a bedroom window, located the children, and were able to exit with them.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) provided medical care and transportation to Tennova ER – Sango. Both deputies are being treated for smoke inhalation and are listed in stable condition. Both will undergo continued observation overnight. The children are under the care of their mother.



“I am proud of Zach and Cody for their selfless and heroic actions this afternoon. Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said. If not for these two deputies being on the scene as fast as they were, we would be reporting a very different and tragic story this evening. Because of their actions, these two children were saved and a mother is rejoicing instead of grieving.” God is Good!”