Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce May 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, sponsored by Union Home Mortgage.

Mycal Patterson with Cumberland Connect will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community.

CYP members enjoy a variety of meetings that provide relevant and educational content from local successful leaders. You do not have to be a Chamber member to be a CYP member.

For more information, or if you are interested in joining CYP for only $50.00 a year, please reach out to Sierra Allison at *protected email* .

Tuesday, May 17th, at 5:00pm, the Chamber is hosting Empowering Entrepreneurs at Old Glory Distilling Co. 451 Alfred Thun Road. Guest speaker, Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, will discuss his time as a songwriter, producer, and vocalist and launch of his entrepreneurial career with RED STREET COUNTRY. The event is $35.00 for Members and $40.00 for Non-Members. Register online or send your RSVP payment to Sierra Allison at *protected email* .

For more information, call or contact Sierra at 931.245.4342.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, May 19th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Altra Federal Credit Union, 1600 Madison Street. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information contact Sierra Allison at *protected email* .

Save the Date for the 117th Annual Dinner & Gala! Tuesday, June 7th, the Chamber will celebrate at Wilma Rudolph Event Center with a social starting at 5:30pm. The Gala serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements from the previous year.