Nashville Sounds lose to Norfolk Tides 7-4 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Norfolk Tides scored a pair of runs in the eighth and ninth innings to steal a come-from-behind 7-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Armed with a 4-3 lead and working in his fifth inning, Sounds reliever Jason Alexander ran into a jam in the unfortunate eighth inning. Robert Neustrom’s one-out double gave Norfolk a runner in scoring position and Rylan Bannon followed with a bloop base hit to even the game at 4-4.

Alexander got the second out of the inning but then issued a walk to Brett Cumberland to put runners at first and second. Nashville turned to reliever Peter Strzelecki who allowed a go-ahead RBI single to Patrick Dorrian to give Norfolk a 5-4 lead.



The Tides added a pair of run-scoring hits in the ninth to take a 7-4 lead.



Brice Turang extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Sounds stranded a pair of runners to end the game.



Norfolk scored first with a pair of runs in the top of the second, but Nashville battled back with a single tally of their own in the bottom half of the second and three in the third to take a 4-2 lead.



Jonathan Davis had a sacrifice fly in the second, David Dahl evened the game with a run-scoring double in the third and Weston Wilson’s two-run single gave the Sounds the lead.



Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-1, 2.11) starts for Nashville against right-hander Denyi Reyes (0-1, 12.86) for Norfolk. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Jon Singleton went 1-for-1 with 3 walks tonight. He’s the third Sound to have three walks in a game this year, joining Jonathan Davis (April 7th vs. Durham) and Tyler White (April 12th at Gwinnett).

Brice Turang went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He’s hitting .404 (19-for-47) with 8 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBI, and 5 walks during the streak.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.