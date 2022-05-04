Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council to hold Free Omni-Channel Training for Local Businesses

Birmingham, AL – Have you considered expanding your business to include an online presence but don’t know how to get started?



The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (CMCEDC) has engaged Retail Strategies to host a FREE webinar on May 18th, 2022 at 9:00am CT titled E-tail Strategies: Get Your Business Online!



You’ve probably heard of omni-channel retail strategies, but do you really understand it? An omni-channel retail strategy is critical in today’s changing world of retail success, consumer habits & behaviors.



In this training, Jenn will discuss omni-channel strategy, national retail trends, and the future of retail. Additionally, she will cover best practices and real-life examples of successful implementation of omni-channel retail strategies by peer small businesses.



Can’t attend the live training? Sign up anyway! All registrants will receive a recording of the training + additional downloadable guides and resources.

Those interested in attending this free event can register at Register Here.

About Retail Strategies and our Small Business Support Program



Founded in 2011, Retail Strategies exists to build trust-based relationships with communities across the country. We meet this goal by offering human resources and asset-based solutions to help recruit expanding national brands, revitalize downtowns, and support our country’s small business community.

With confidence, we pursue this mission by delivering unparalleled customer service as a unified team to help our partners discover who they are, connect opportunities in their market, and advance the steps towards their next goal.

Our Small Business Support partnerships provide live technical assistance, tutorials, data, and coaching directly to the local owners and operators of your small businesses. While providing financial assistance can prop their doors open for now, supplying them with tools and resources is essential for their survival.

For more information, visit www.retailstrategies.com

About Jenn Gregory

Jenn is the president of Downtown Strategies, where her focus is on the revitalization of downtowns for our client communities. Through her Downtown Vision and Strategy Workshop process, Jenn advises communities on market analysis, tourism, economic vitality, and design updates for downtown areas.

She joined Retail Strategies with a 10-year career in community development and downtown revitalization. She previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, a community development umbrella organization that consists of the Starkville Area Chamber of Commerce, Starkville Visitors & Convention Council, Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority, and Starkville Main Street Association. She first joined the Partnership in 2009, where she was Vice President for Tourism Development. She held the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer before assuming the CEO position full-time in January 2013.

Jenn was named a “Top 50 under 40” professional by Mississippi Business Journal in 2016. She serves as President of Parents for Public Schools Starkville and is the Executive Director/Vice President of Operations for Bully Bloc, a non-partisan political action committee supporting Mississippi State University alumni in political positions within Mississippi. She is a board member of the non-profit group Mississippi 30 Day Fund, an organization focusing on the private sector supporting small businesses the state.

Jenn is a graduate of Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and was honored with the inaugural Spirit of State leadership award.

For more information, visit www.retailstrategies.com/the-team/jenn-gregory