Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Queen City Road Race set for Saturday, May 7th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Queen City Road Race presented by Publix returns on Saturday, May 7th from 7:00am to noon, at Liberty Park.

The event will feature a 10K, 5K, and one-mile route. All three routes will begin and end at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park. The 1 mile and 5K are held entirely in the park, while the 10K will take runners down Riverside Drive and into McGregor Park.

Awards will be given to the top three male and top three female runners in the 10K and 5K races. Online registration is still available at ClarksvilleParksRec.com and will remain open until 4:00pm. We also welcome in-person registrations the morning of the race.

“This year’s race will be one of the biggest in recent memory,” said Maggie Houts, event planning supervisor for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “We have almost 700 participants, the weather is forecasted to be great, there will be music, and just great energy on race day.”

New this year is the Health & Fitness Expo at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The Expo will feature Clarksville Parks & Recreation divisions and vendors with the latest products and services in health, fitness, and nutrition. The Health & Fitness Expo is free to the public and will be where all registered runners pick up their race packets.

Friday, May 6th from 4:00pm-8:00pm.

Saturday, May 7th from 10:00am-4:00pm.

Traffic Delays Expected

The public should expect traffic delays, park closures, and a lane closure on Saturday, May 7th:

From 5:00am-9:00am, one lane of Highway 48/13 and Riverside Drive closest to the river will be closed from Liberty Park to the pedestrian bridge at McGregor Park.

McGregor Park will be closed from 5:00am-9:00am.

Liberty Park will be closed from 5:00am-noon.

Parking

Parking will not be available in lower Liberty Park on race day. Participants and spectators will have access to the upper gravel/grass parking near Liberty Park Grill until full, beginning at 6:00am. A secondary parking option at CMCSS Central Services South, located at 1312 State Hwy 48, will be available. Clarksville Transit System shuttle will operate from CMCSS Central Services South to Liberty Park every 15 minutes.

Boats with trailers will be allowed to access the Liberty Park boat ramp parking area until 6:45am. Boats will be prohibited from exiting the parking area until after all races are complete at 11:00am. The McGregor Park boat ramp will be closed from 5:00am to 9:00am. Parking will not be available at McGregor Park.

Additional Queen City Road Race sponsors are Fleet Feet Clarksville, Blue Cord Realty, CDE Lightband, TriStar Beverage, and We Bring the Party Events. Additional partners are Project Yesu and CMCSS K-12 Virtual School.

For information about the race, parking, course maps, and registration visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com and look for Queen City Road Race under the Events menu.