American Red Cross to install 480 Free Smoke Alarms in Tennessee during Sound the Alarm initiative

Nashville, TN – On May 7th and May 14th, 2022 volunteers and members of the American Red Cross Tennessee Region and volunteers will join together to install more than 480 free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to home fires during a Sound the Alarm event in Tennessee.

This effort is part of a national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country in May.



Sound the Alarm events in nine cities to install FREE smoke alarms to make homes safer. Volunteers will be trained at local events and will then help with smoke alarm installations at area homes where teams will also discuss home fire safety with families.



Sound the Alarm events will be taking place May 7th and May 14th.

Sound the Alarm event Schedule

Hernando, MS – May 7th

McMinnville, TN – May 7th

Knoxville, TN – May 7th

Nashville, TN – May 7th

Lexington, TN – May 14th

Covington, TN – May 14th

Clarksville, TN – May 14th

Chattanooga, TN – May 14th

Morristown, TN – May 14th

(Start times vary based on location, please refer to SoundtheAlarm.org for more information.)

Partners we would like to thank include: William Adams, John Walker, Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, The Memorial Foundation, Inc., Reynolds Family Foundation, State Farm, George R Johnson Family Foundation, Lynn and Rick Scarola, United Way of Greater Nashville, United Way of the Mid-South, United Way of East, Tennessee Highlands, United Way of West Tennessee, United Way of Greater Kingsport, and United Way of Hamblen County.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.