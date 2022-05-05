Clarksville Police Department reports Multiple Vehicle Accident with Injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Lady Marion Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles including a Clarksville Police Department patrol officer.

The crash occurred at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lady Marion Drive on Thursday morning, May 5th, 2022 at approximately 8:14am and the status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are currently shut down, causing traffic congestion.



CPD is asking motorists to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.



It is reported that the CPD officer was rear ended and he has minor injuries.



There is no other information available for release at this time.