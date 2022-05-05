Nashville Sounds gets 4-3 extra inning home win against Norfolk Tides

Nashville, TN – Jonathan Davis gave the Nashville Sounds their first lead of the night with a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to complete a 4-3 comeback win over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Just moments before the knock from Davis, Sounds second baseman Mark Mathias and catcher Alex Jackson came up with a game-saving defensive gem in a 3-3 game.

With a Norfolk runner at third base and one out, Rylan Bannon hit a rocket at Mathias who made a diving, back-handed pick on a short hop. He jumped up and threw a one-hopper to home plate where Jackson made a perfect pick and tag of the runner for the second out in the inning. Reliever Trevor Kelley struck out the next batter to set up the heroics from Davis.

Weston Wilson started the bottom of the 10th at second base and moved to third on a wild pitch and Jon Singleton walk. Davis followed and hit a 2-2 pitch from Cole Uvila into left-center to give the Sounds their second walk-off win of the season.



Nashville rallied late to force the extra frames. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Sounds loaded the bases with nobody out. After a 1-2 fielder’s choice cut down Wilson at the plate, Brice Turang swung at the first pitch he saw from Uvila and lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to even the game at 3-3.



Norfolk built an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the second off Nashville starter Caleb Boushley but a two-run single from Jackson in the bottom of the third tied the game at 2-2.



Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (2-0, 0.77) starts for Nashville against right-hander Cody Sedlock (2-1, 6.88) for Norfolk. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s walk-off win was Nashville’s second of the season (April 5th vs. Durham).

The Sounds are now 1-1 in extra inning games in 2022.

Mike Brosseau collected his first multi-hit game with the Sounds (2-for-5, 2B).

Tyler White (2-for-4, R, BB) had his fourth multi-hit game of the season, Alex Jackson (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) had his third and Jonathan Davis (2-for-4, RBI) notched his fourth of the year.

The Sounds pitching staff lowered its International League-leading ERA to 2.76.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.