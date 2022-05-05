Nashville State’s Clarksville Campus Renovation and Expansion Funded in 2022-23 Tennessee State Budget

Clarksville, TN – $34,080,000 for the renovation and expansion of Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus, creating a community-based Center for Higher Education, was appropriated in the recently approved state budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The Tennessee General Assembly overwhelmingly approved the budget with a requirement to match a portion of the funds.

Initially, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee included the collaborative project between Nashville State and TCAT Clarksville campus when he submitted his budget request in January.



Leading up to the governor unveiling his budget and its recent passage by the legislature, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission had placed the project among its top capital funding requests after the Tennessee Board of Regents submitted it as one of its top three priorities. Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts made it the number two priority for Clarksville-Montgomery County.



“With the Tennessee General Assembly funding the governor’s request, we are well on the way to making the renovation and expansion a reality,” said Nashville State President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson. “The College is grateful to our legislators and local champions for seeing the value of what this expansion will mean to Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding communities.”



Nashville State has been a dedicated member of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community since 2012. The campus opened with 257 students and enrollment has grown to more than 900. By 2017, the campus had exceeded its capacity for serving students, and a four-classroom modular structure was installed to accommodate demand. With the planned expansion, an additional 800 students will be served.



“At Nashville State, you can start here and go anywhere, meaning a degree or certification will be a gateway to an exciting career or, after graduation, you can transfer to a four-year institution to continue your education,” said Clarksville campus Director Kathleen Akers. “Between TN Promise, TN Reconnect, the numerous scholarships offered, and supports provided such as laptop, tutoring, and food and transportation assistance, Nashville State is here to support students from admissions to graduation and beyond.”



Nashville State has plans to bring new academic programs in high-demand career fields to the Clarksville campus, such as an associate degree in Nursing, Secondary Education, Computer Programming, and Industrial Process Control. The expanded Clarksville campus will also have added modern spaces for workforce training.



Additional resources to support student success will also be created or expanded, such as a dedicated lounge for veterans who are students, a Welcome Center to better assist with admissions and enrollment, a new bookstore, a Campus Cupboard food pantry, a testing space for industry certifications, an ADA testing center, a library and study area, and tutoring support rooms.



As a result of the expansion, the community-based Center for Higher Education will allow and be able to strengthen strategic partnerships with TCAT, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), Fort Campbell, and Austin Peay State University (APSU) to better meet the needs of the area.

As such, TCAT has plans to offer a Licensed Practical Nursing program on-site, opening up much-needed space at the TCAT campus for their technical and workforce programs.In addition, Austin Peay State University will have space on the expanded Clarksville campus for advisors to work with Nashville State students who plan to transfer upon graduation, making the transition for the students simpler and more seamless.To foster greater collaboration, communications, and financial support within the community for this impactful expansion, the College has established a Clarksville Advisory Committee, which includes governmental, non-profit, and corporate leaders.