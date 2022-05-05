Thunderstorms possible tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon through tonight across Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Main hazards with any severe thunderstorm that develops will be damaging winds and large hail. The formation of a tornado or two can not be ruled out either.

A few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms can be expected through Friday mid-day across Middle Tennessee. Main hazards with any severe thunderstorm that develops will be damaging winds and large hail.

[470cneter]

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.