APSU Softball hosts SIU Edwardsville this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will not only close out its 2022 regular season versus SIU Edwardsville this weekend, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, but its final season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference as well, as the Governors host the Cougars for a three-game OVC series.

The two teams will open the series on Saturday with a 1:00pm doubleheader and wrap up the weekend up with a Sunday single game, also starting at 1:00pm.



This weekend will also be Senior Weekend for Austin Peay State University, as the Govs celebrate the careers of Katie Keen, Ali King, Harley Mullins, Brooke Pfefferle and Bailey Shorter in a ceremony following the game on Sunday.



The Govs (27-22, 14-11 OVC), enter the final weekend of the season having already secured a spot in the conference’s championship tournament next week, but are looking to finish in the league’s top four spots and avoid the tournament first-round single elimination round.



Heading into the final three games of the season, the APSU Govs are led offensively by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters the matchup with a .421 batting average, including 13 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs to go with 38 runs scored and 43 RBI.



Two other Govs also enter the weekend batting over .300 this season, led by designated player Kylie Campbell (.336, 3 HR, 22 RBI) and shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.333, 5 HR, 32 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 12-7 record, including a 2.68 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 146.1 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 10-7, with a 3.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 115.2 innings pitched and Samantha Miener at 5-8, with a 4.16 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 62.1 innings.



The Cougars (18-30, 9-16 OVC) also come into the weekend’s series with three players hitting over .300 this season, led by Lexi King (.375, 4 HR, 23 RBI, while in the circle, Mia Haynes (8-15, 4.47 ERA, 94 K’s) has been the workhorse for the SIUE pitching staff.

Inside the Lines

Brooke Pfefferle needs two more game starts to pass Brianna Venable (2003-06) for most career starts by an APSU Govs softball player, with 211.



Bailey Shorter needs one hit to move into a tie with Amanda Travis (1996-99) for seventh place all-time in career hits, with 184.



Lexi Osowski needs one double to tie Danielle Liermann (2016-19) and Kacey Acree (2016-19) for the program record for career doubles, with 45.

Pfefferle needs four RBIs to reach 100 for her career.

Osowski needs one extra-base hit to tie Liermann for most extra-base hits in a single season, with 29.

Jordan Benefiel needs five strikeouts to reach 200 for her career.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Head coach Kassie Stanfill is two wins away from becoming the second coach in program history to reach 100 APSU career wins.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team heads to Oxford, Alabama next Wednesday through Saturday to participate in the 2022 OVC Softball Championship at Choccolocco Park.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.