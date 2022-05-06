Clarksville City Councilperson Brian Zacharias’ Ward 1 Newsletter, May 6th, 2022

Written by Brian Zacharias

Clarksville City Council – Ward 1

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, April 28th, the Clarksville City Council met for its monthly executive session. The votes tracker is updated with links to each of the ordinances and resolutions that were on the agenda.

For rezoning applications, this includes a map of the area as well as comments from the relevant city departments. As always, I welcome your feedback!

April 28th Executive Session

Here are the items on the April executive session agenda that I want to highlight.

Ordinance 110-2021-22 : This rezoning application is to change the zoning of property directly across the street from the Speedway gas station on the east end of Tiny Town Road. I am opposed to this ordinance for a couple reasons.

First, the city council is once again being asked to increase density on a road that has already been identified as needing improvements to support the volume of traffic it currently receives. Also, I am becoming increasingly wary of C-5 (Highway and Arterial Commercial) zoning directly adjacent to residential zoning.

There are some residents in Ward 1 that are currently dealing with an incredible eyesore because someone has decided to use property zoned C-5 to store junked and inoperable vehicles on the grass next to their homes.

107-2021-22 Ordinance: This is an eminent domain case that involves 15 properties affected by the planned Spring Creek Parkway project meant to connect Trenton Road and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. I can honestly say that I am undecided about this ordinance.

Eminent domain often evokes images of angry landowners having their property taken by the city against their will. In many cases, this one included, that is not the reality of the situation. In the case of mortgaged properties, a lender has to agree to a sale before a landowner can sell their property, or rights to use their property, to the city.

Banks are notoriously slow in responding to this type of request, and often charge a fee to do so. In this case, the majority of the owners affected by this project are in favor of it and have reached agreements with the city regarding compensation for use of their land. Invoking the power of eminent domain forces the mortgage holders to act on these requests.

Additionally, this connector road would help lessen traffic on I-24 at exits 1 and 4 , Trenton Road, and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard; all areas we know need relief. Also, I believe we need to consider the fact that a previous city council has already passed an ordinance authorizing the city to use the power eminent domain to complete this project.

I don’t think that subsequent city councils are beholden to the votes of their predecessors but they should be considered when a project that requires as much planning as this one is involved. Half of the seats on our city council are elected every two years. If every council votes to halt the projects the previous council approved, the problems compound.

We’ve seen this in the county with the Kirkwood school complex, which had to be relocated due to votes by a newly seated county commission. Incidentally, it is the new location for Kirkwood that has driven the need to widen that part of Rossview Road which has resulted in another unpopular eminent domain case.