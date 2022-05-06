Clarksville Police arrest Habitual Offender Billy Joe Baggett for stealing catalytic converters

Clarksville, TN – On April 28th, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a trespassing call in the 800 block of Kraft Street.

When they arrived on scene, they spotted a white male in the parking lot checking vehicles. He was wearing coveralls, a face mask and carrying a bag. When officers called out to him, he took off running into the woods.

After a short foot pursuit, the male, 60-year-old Billy Joe Baggett was taken into custody along with a bag full of vehicle parts (catalytic converters). A Detective was called out and during the interview Billy Joe Baggett confessed to cutting off the catalytic converters from vehicles in the lot.



Billy Joe Baggett is no stranger to law enforcement. His criminal activities date back to the 1980s and he has several non-violent felony convictions to include burglary and escape.