U.S. Department of Defense says News Intensity of Conflict Creates Unprecedented Need for Weapons, Munitions

Washington, D.C. – The intensity of conflict in the 21st Century and the need for weapons and munitions has been a learning experience for American defense officials working to supply Ukraine for its fight against Russia.

William A. LaPlante, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said the need “really outpaces anything we’ve seen in recent memory.”

LaPlante spoke during a Pentagon news conference this afternoon. He said European allies are seeing the same situation and all are working together to get the Ukrainians what they need.

The United States is using several different funding vehicles to rush weapons and munitions to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country on February 24th.



One account — the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — is indicative of this need. Under this, the United States has sent $61.4 million in communications gear to Ukraine. Another $19.7 million went into Puma unmanned aerial vehicles, and $17.8 million went to Switchblade unmanned aerial vehicles.



It’s not all just weapons systems and munitions. Under the program, the U.S. Defense Department sent $2 million worth of binoculars to Ukraine, $1.2 million in meals and ready-to-eat rations and $4.9 million in medical supplies.



Many systems the Ukrainians have utilized against the Russians, like Javelin anti-armor and Stinger air defense systems, came from Army and Marine Corps war stocks. These stocks need to be replenished, and LaPlante said the goal is to ultimately replace the systems on a one-for-one basis where possible.